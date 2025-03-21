Courtney Stodden reflects on grooming claims and being a teen bride

When Courtney Stodden married actor Doug Hutchison, she was 16 years old, he was 51. In an ABC News interview, Stodden reflects on marriage and says that Hutchison groomed her.

March 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live