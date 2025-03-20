The Republican divide over school choice

ABC News’ Steve Osunsami reports from Tennessee where Republicans are split on whether to give parents the choice to send their tax dollars, and children, to private schools versus public ones.

March 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live