Transcript for Actress Patricia Arquette on why she's fighting for ERA ratification

Patricia thanks so much for doing this so this quick personal for you. I mean I think it really should be personal her every woman. And really it gets you need a lot to every man. Our cares about equality at all but why is it taken so long you've testified today the first time in 36 years they've had a hearing. What woody why do you think this is just taken so long to have this hearing today. I really think we have deeply in Bryant bias. Against women and I think maybe add the man women didn't think to ask for that. And on the outside you think when you look at America that women have equal rights but when you start really picking it apart and looking. At all the way that women are flying through the cracks and sent to realize. Maybe you're not actually equal and then when you learn that we were intentionally left out of a constitution. And people have been trying very. Decades to keep us from having explicit equal rights it starts all kind of makes sense of what is it about this moment that makes it. The moment to push on us again. Well I think part of it is that we have more women bread winners than ever but more and women are still dealing that this year it doesn't matter that a college. What degree you end up getting you're still getting it paid last wouldn't live what's your message to two young people were watching this new you know I'm I'm for that. What do they need to do. You have to contact your reps and say we want to ratify the equal rights amendment our state. And if that is been radical ratified in your state contact your federal representatives and we wine. Matter all he equal rights for women.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.