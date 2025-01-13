Altadena family speaks about losing grandmother’s home in wildfires

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks to members of the Brown-Turner family after their grandmother lost her longtime home in the neighborhood’s Black community, along with generations of memories.

January 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live