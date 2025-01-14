Retired general reacts to defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth's hearing

Retired four-star Army General Robert Abrams discussed the contentious confirmation hearing for Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's embattled pick for defense secretary.

January 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live