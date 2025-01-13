By the Numbers: The looming tussle between insurers and policyholders

Citing risks created by more severe droughts and higher temperatures, insurers have been leaving the L.A. market in droves, and that means higher prices for policyholders in the wake of the wildfires.

January 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live