Adam Kinzinger blasts Trump's claims Jan. 6th committee pardons 'void'

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger blasted Trump on social media after the president claimed that former President Biden's pardons of members of the committee and others were "void."

March 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live