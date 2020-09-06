AG Barr says Trump was moved to bunker for security

The attorney general contradicted the president’s claim that he visited the underground bunker to inspect it.
0:42 | 06/09/20

Transcript for AG Barr says Trump was moved to bunker for security
Attorney general William Barr is contradicting president Trump's claim about his recent visit to the White House bunker the residents that he went to the underground bunker to inspect it. But Barr tells Fox News trump was moved there. Because of security concerns. We were reacting to three days of extremely. Violence the demonstrations. Right. The cross from the right Paris. A lot of injuries to police officers. Arson if things were so bad that the Secret Service recommended the president go down to the bunker we can't have that in our country. Sources say the president was so upset about the optics of hiding in the bunker that he stays the photo op at saint John's church to show he was in control.

