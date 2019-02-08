Air Force to pause operations to address suicide

The top general in the Air Force has ordered commanders to pause operations for one day to address suicides in the service.
08/02/19

More disturbing. Headlines from the military the air force says it will pause operations for one day to address a suicide crisis. Seven the eight air force members have committed suicide this year that's nearly thirty more. And at this point last year the top commander of the Navy SEALs is sending a blunt message we have a problem. An annual letter rear admiral Colin green says a discipline problem among the seals must be addressed immediately. Have filed several incidents in which shields teams were accused of sexual assaults and using alcohol and drugs.

