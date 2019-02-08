Transcript for Air Force to pause operations to address suicide

More disturbing. Headlines from the military the air force says it will pause operations for one day to address a suicide crisis. Seven the eight air force members have committed suicide this year that's nearly thirty more. And at this point last year the top commander of the Navy SEALs is sending a blunt message we have a problem. An annual letter rear admiral Colin green says a discipline problem among the seals must be addressed immediately. Have filed several incidents in which shields teams were accused of sexual assaults and using alcohol and drugs.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.