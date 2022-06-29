How Alaska's new voting system could affect the state's elections

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is back on the ballot running for Congress in Alaska’s special election and she’s criticizing the state's new ranked-choice voting system as "convoluted."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live