American Turning Point: Grassroots gun reform

The Uvalde, Texas, school shooting left many people demanding change. In Oregon, a former Marine turned in his AR-15 to be destroyed and activists got a large gun safety measure on the midterm ballot.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live