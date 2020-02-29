Transcript for Amy Klobuchar delivers remarks in North Carolina

Think. It is so great to be back with you. And diapers wanted to recognize Tom rat thing no doubt that your incredible governor Roy Cooper. Can't wait just out there someone I was honored. That she introduced me at our rally the other day in Raleigh Chief Justice Gerry measly thing. Let it incredible woman and then of course I'll let you. Who helped our helping as turn North Carolina blue. I want its new start out by congratulating. The vice president South Carolina. And now we know we know that all eyes are on North Carolina. So I. Adds Wayne Mendes I really was proud to keynote at your dinner a few years ago and I did that from my friend. And Kay Hagan. And I am in this case so much I whenever I think that K I think of yellow and orange. She was this person upset story I was honored to come back for her funeral a few months ago. And she had that last card years but ship was at her side every step of the way. And one of the things that I always remember about OK and I think I said it when I would say it dinner last time. Was one of her best lines ever and she had many. She would always say you know very T types of senators those who spend all day on their hair. And then the women senators. The other. Yeah and I remember about your dinner with that you promise me. That you weren't going to restore that power governor do losers beat out. Yet it and I remember you had a candidate in every single district you had plant and you elected are well let me eat well so out. I'm not working morning tired and I think you on now. That about me. If you Som I an announcement in the middle of the blitzer. With more inches of snow on my head I did it just impressed North Carolina. A lot of people predicted I would make it through that speech and then they thought I would make it through this summer. And that I would make it that debates but here I am headed into Super Tuesday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.