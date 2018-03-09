Anti-Ted Cruz billboard features Trump tweets

A group of activists, including Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg, are using some of Trump's strongest tweets against Cruz in run up to election.
0:27 | 09/03/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Anti-Ted Cruz billboard features Trump tweets

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

