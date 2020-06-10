Transcript for Ballot Watch: Texas reduces ballot drop box locations

Election Day is won a month from tomorrow but many Americans are already casting their ballots early either in person or by mail in this unprecedented election amid the pandemic. With so much uncertainty surrounding the election tonight launching a new series called ballad watching each day until Election Day. We'll examine the critical issue of how Americans will cast their ballots in its challenges that they may face in different states. We begin with Texas to Wear on Thursday the Republican governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation reducing the number of locations where Texas residents. Can drop off absentee ballots in person to just. One per county you know that strong some. Fierce push back from critics who call it blatant voter suppression large counties with higher minority populations. One of those critics is the League of United Latin American Citizens the nation's largest Latino civil rights organization. Which is filed a lawsuit to stop that changed the national president of Lu act Domingo Garcia joins us now thank you so much for joining us mr. Garcia. I do if you know fortunately circumstances. Yes I I am sorry about these circumstances as well of course is everybody dealing with a pandemic in trying to make sure that their vote it's our cast and counted. And certainly this change we're talking specifically about in Texas governor added. It means that Harris County which includes Houston. Would go from twelve such absentee ballot drop off locations to just one inning counting Regina about four and a half a million residents. Just briefly outline your case against the governor's move and why you believe it will disproportionately impact the Hispanic vote in Texas. Two to 4% of all of just colored or Latinos registered Texas he mineral ridge 41% of population soar more terrorists especially our seniors these are the ones are regularly voting by mail to secure Arnold Hirsch and they want to draw author knowledge is usually in which the largest county Texas. Harris can arrange had twelve. Locations should drop off their ballots each and each region to want to chambers county 1000 people who hasn't would have when occasion bush and important inch and that's rigging the system at the last minute and putting seniors. Ages but especially Latinos seniors rests just and -- border suppression because Latinos and minorities ever asked for more absentee ballots than other groups and the Republicans are seen this so let Hungary says. Now the governor cited this move is part of quote enhance security protocols that will help stop attempts at illegal voting there has been very little evidence of voter fraud or tampering at these ballot drop off locations but. It essentially have a case for needing these locations to be secure and howling you dispute that rationale on ballot security. The poor front there's been little to no evidence so that. Proven by asking the commission any court in just doesn't exist each is just blew you match what does exist is voter suppression which where there is pulled taxes mode right he lost trying to urge 98000 US citizens from the role in our church and we follow suit or now trying to limit the number of polling locations wraps Dallas can be -- option it's just really. Un American completely undo. It it. Worst kind of politics you would find a banana republics but your morning the governor of Texas she is doing there to Texas voters today in disenfranchising them and putting them at risk putting their lives at risk for political on it that's just to. Just immoral. And you've argued that the governor's trying to change is the rules at the last minute given that we are less than thirty days to Election Day. You're up against o'clock when really your challenge actually be heard to try to resolve this and could Texas residents in large counties simply lose out on having those additional drop off locations. Operating up and running in time. The privilege to the senate hearing or 1 PM the stars think we expect to prevail and hopefully other citizens of Houston and other all throughout Texas while a number of occasions where they can drop off their ballots in a safe manner and have provoked outage again the fact that we have to fight these people have a right to vote some these seniors who plot in our veterans to attend democracy. And the right of every American to -- they're lies are being put to rest but the governor's actions and we're gonna challenge at the real ticket where ruining. And lastly Texas voters under the age of 65 are not able to cite concerns about Cobain as an excuse to request an absentee ballot which for many means. Voting in person either early or on Election Day so what's your message to Latino voters in Texas. Who've borne the brunt of the pandemic on on how they should vote if they are concerned about standing in line on Election Day and they can't get an absentee ballot because of the current rules. Two weeks of early voting. Boca boat early age and we encourage everybody to go home early each of these two weeks normally there's no lions it's usually. Relatively easy to go and cast your ballot yet option especially encourage our senior rich people where secondary illnesses or disabilities to do so that when we won't be long lines during the farmers we waited hours to vote in east. And we talk about eight hours literally go low during the primaries and we don't moderate other and the general election. Eight hours it is certainly. Two lengthy hopefully we won't have a repeat of that national president elect Domingo Garcia. We thank you so much for your time. Thank you go vote.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.