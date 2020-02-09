-
Now Playing: Search continues for 6-year-old swept away in Arizona flood
-
Now Playing: Russia’s top opposition leader was poisoned, according to German chancellor
-
Now Playing: Homeland Security withheld intelligence on Russian scheme against Biden
-
Now Playing: Wyoming governor on rising COVID cases, voter safety
-
Now Playing: California lawmaker brings newborn to vote
-
Now Playing: Trump takes jab at Biden during V-J Day speech
-
Now Playing: Are we seeing a post-convention polling bounce? | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases surge at colleges, schools
-
Now Playing: DHS withheld bulletin calling out Russian attack on Biden's mental health
-
Now Playing: Trump doesn't mention Jacob Blake in Kenosha visit
-
Now Playing: Fallout from Trump’s visit to Kenosha
-
Now Playing: Sen Murphy: Guns ‘throw kerosene on the fire’ of American conflict
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Massachusetts primary tests progressive movement
-
Now Playing: Trump visits Kenosha to tour damaged buildings after police shooting of Jacob Blake
-
Now Playing: Kentucky governor on rising COVID-19, Breonna Taylor shooting death
-
Now Playing: Trump tours damaged businesses in Kenosha
-
Now Playing: Trump Traveling to Kenosha amid national unrest
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman’s secret struggle
-
Now Playing: President Trump heads to Kenosha following Jacob Blake shooting