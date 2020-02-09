Transcript for Former Baltimore mayor’s take on national unrest

And for more on the protests and violence around the country I want to bring in former Baltimore mayor Stephanie Rawlings Blake mayor good morning thanks for being here. I so you were mayor Baltimore when violence erupted there after the death of Freddie gray walk us through what it's like when you're trying to lead this city going through this. It's very challenging. Especially for someone like me who would so is making short. It urged manner ranks protesters were protected. The same time we. Well I'm not really tired. I had to lead on the community. We Z these cities across an era and I love. Each work with community leaders. With Pickett spent religious leaders. Come week. Other organizations and with the police. You I'm sure that the community it's our. Each age and they're not over these. Fortunately. The midi don't and it. Lot of these are problems we are seeing. What do you think makes these protests that we're seeing now different from what you encountered five years ago. He is. Is fair. Whether. There is. And its own problems at least partly to say yeah. Call or shoot room. He's so guilty and wrong way and ending. The park and what are in irks. Me is. To mayor. And all police were or. On the streets so protesters. Communities across the country is it is countries. How. Deep it is there is no help. I mean you're. Not New Yorkers should essentially. You're it you're your supper. It. The sixteenth is his breath and an individual's. Needs a possible. In Baltimore at the time that you were there the relationship between the police and the community was notoriously fraud at that time but a lot has been done since then so. Walkers to some of the things that were done to try to fix that and what do you think worked and what did and. So I know what works is listening. And prioritizing. Eat meat you eat what works it's only your ear problems and playing the blame game I'm you. Nothing gets better when you're looking for is eager you say. All of the players all of these injuries are. People women's do the hard work chat conversations. And create a week forward. More is I don't. He's. Sixty and stuff from our president. Who in his inauguration sad. The button and streaks across our country our enemy and day because he was in the audience at 18. Help operate our cities to bring eight. And what doesn't work it's it is easy responsibility or ignore or all the leader. All are not us. Sam and asked about the president's role in the second bad but I want to talk a little that about me and meet we spoke up police reform that's kind of a longer term goal. In the meantime how do you com. It you know the violence and how do you facilitate. That conversation that you're talking about about getting all the players having that difficult conversation. With everyone which seems incredibly difficult right now if you if you're the mayor one of these cities you know what should they be doing right now. You are right now because what we're seeing it cities. In Portland. What want to use. And the city is error but most are. Aren't going autos and X normal and our. Devastation and destruction distraction. And he ordered to be pulled. Use your resources all our resources you relationships that it is. And those community it is nation did it to people quit so. BP will share. Mr. blend. Share or exploit she. Oh they just use our street's pullback. But she's 8880 Slaton. And these late night. And you're able to lead and easily eat it he wants nimbly to Asian. And you just strapped cities and it is it is chair. You isolate those dictators who are speaks. It's clear that you don't approve of the president's a job in governing the so far but. Going forward what do you think a president can do to support all those efforts that you just talked about. I think the president she'd simply showed that he cares. Be just so many people EOs you know eighty. It's just East Lansing knowledge good people on boats. It's. When it's not isn't currently hurts and but Hebert is acknowledged boats aren't the only others. Onboard these people who don't want. The police they don't want to let believes they want better lease it keep it shows and eat it even showed he understands. And eat better. Easy it better than sneaking eat better and government can be better it will be an hour we'll see. I pharma Baltimore mayor Stephanie Rawlings break we appreciate your time this morning thank you. You.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.