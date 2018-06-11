Beautiful rainbow forms over Capitol Building on election night

More
As the country awaits the results of the 2018 midterm elections, a rainbow appeared with the sunset.
0:37 | 11/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Beautiful rainbow forms over Capitol Building on election night
And and. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59011064,"title":"Beautiful rainbow forms over Capitol Building on election night","duration":"0:37","description":"As the country awaits the results of the 2018 midterm elections, a rainbow appeared with the sunset.","url":"/Politics/video/beautiful-rainbow-forms-capitol-building-election-night-59011064","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.