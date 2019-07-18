Transcript for Bernie Sanders' 'No health insurance and pharma money pledge'

For ABC news live in Washington I'm Adam Kelsey. Bernie Sanders delivered an impassioned defense of his signature Medicare for all planned Wednesday afternoon outlining the differences between his proposal which would place all Americans on one government run health care program and that was it is democratic primary rivals who pitched a variety of alternatives. The issue of health care has been at the forefront of the presidential race is weak kick started by former vice president Joseph Biden's release. A plan Monday that would expand the existing affordable health care act and providing public health care option. But Sanders has been critical of such public option proposals arguing that they would still leave millions uninsured and stop short of fully halting skyrocketing costs. Sanders also use the occasion to call and his fellow presidential candidates to pledge not to accept political contributions. From health care and pharmaceutical. Companies are going quote it's impossible to change he corrupt health care system while also taking its money. The senator will take personal action later this month when he leads. On a bus trip to Canada to purchase insulin Atmel replaces all of this just a few miles from Detroit were d.s leader health care would be wanted to key topics of discussion. At the second round of primary debates. Adam Kelsey ABC news Washington.

