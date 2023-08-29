Biden administration names 10 prescription drugs subject to Medicare prices

ABC News White House correspondent Selina Wang and Anne Flaherty explain the milestone achievement for Democrats who have been pushing for lower health care costs for years.

August 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live