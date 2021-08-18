Transcript for Biden announces booster shot recommendation for fully vaccinated people

Earlier today our medical experts announced a plan for booster shots. Every fully vaccinated American donor. No this will boost your immune response. Will increase your protection from Cohen ninety. Is the best way to protect ourselves from new variants that could Iraq's. Planned this for every Izzo every adult to get a booster shot eight months after you got your second shot. Pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration CDC's committee of outside experts. We'll be ready to start these boosters used booster program. Through new week of September 20. Which time anyone vaccinated. On or before January 20. Will be eligible again a booster shot now. No there's some world leaders who say America shouldn't get the third shot until other countries got their first I disagree. We can take care America and help the world the same time. In June and July American ministered fifty million shots period a United States. We donated a hundred million shots to other countries. We're going to be the arsenal of vaccines to beat this pandemic as you were there arsenal of democracy to win World War II. So let me conclude this. Threaded adultery virus remains real. But we are prepared. We have the tools. We can duties. All those who you are unvaccinated. Please give actually. For yourself. If you're loved. You're neighborhood for your community. To the rest of America. This is no time to let our guard down.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.