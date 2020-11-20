Biden COVID-19 task force member: Transition delays ‘translate into lives lost’

More
Dr. Celine Gounder discusses the presidential transition and President-elect Joe Biden’s strategy for a coordinated national pandemic response.
5:57 | 11/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden COVID-19 task force member: Transition delays ‘translate into lives lost’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:57","description":"Dr. Celine Gounder discusses the presidential transition and President-elect Joe Biden’s strategy for a coordinated national pandemic response. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"74308726","title":"Biden COVID-19 task force member: Transition delays ‘translate into lives lost’","url":"/Politics/video/biden-covid-19-task-force-member-transition-delays-74308726"}