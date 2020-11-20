Biden transition team’s frustrations grow as delays persist Frustrations are growing within Biden’s transition team as the president-elect says delays could set his administration back months in combating the pandemic.

ABC News Live Update: US death toll from COVID-19 hits grim milestone of 250,000 Plus, NYC schools abruptly closed in-person learning as restrictions increase nationwide and President-elect Biden warns that transition delays will hamper his administration's COVID-19 response.