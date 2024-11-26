4 dead, 9 missing after tourist boat sinks off coast of Egypt: Officials

A crew member on the boat sent a distress signal at 5.30 a.m. on Monday before the ship dropped off the radar, according to officials.

November 26, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live