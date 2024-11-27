Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson honors Maui wildfire survivors

The actor traveled to the Hawaiian island for a surprise visit, honoring the victims and survivors of the deadly 2023 blaze that claimed over 100 lives.

November 27, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live