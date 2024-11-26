Trump's promise to pardon Jan. 6 rioters is a 'slap in the face': Harry Dunn

Harry Dunn, a former Capitol police officer, joins ABC News Live with a reaction to President-elect Donald Trump's promise to pardon January sixth rioters.

November 26, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live