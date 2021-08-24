Biden discusses evacuation effort in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden said the U.S. completing evacuations by Aug. 31 is contingent on the Taliban allowing access to the airport.
18:36 | 08/24/21

Biden discusses evacuation effort in Afghanistan
