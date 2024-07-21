Biden endorses Kamala Harris for 2024 presidential election

Following his announcement he is stepping down from the presidential race, President Joe Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for president.

July 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live