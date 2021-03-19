Transcript for Biden, Harris visit Atlanta to speak with Asian American leaders in wake of violence

The latest on the shooting spree at three Atlanta area spas that left. Eight people dead six and then Asian women. L one of those victims is now identified as Emily and the owner of young's Asian massage parlor she was killed one day before her fiftieth birthday. And while the suspect says he carried out the attack because of his sex addiction police have not ruled out hate crime charges. Now president Biden and vice president Harris are there in Atlanta. To speak with the Asian community. We want to check in now to see what the latest is on the investigation are Alan Lopez is there in Atlanta outside one of the spies at Allen can you tell us. First what the latest on the investigation is at this point. Yes Addai and there are two investigations happening there bullet in the early stages Atlanta police say they are eating off the table including teacher as possible motive. We also attend his newly released a surveillance videos as you mention it out there and they show the suspect 21 year old Robert Aaron me. It's a one of those honest that's what looks shooting took place. When he would sound moments later police you see them rushing investigators say they believe it moments before that is when it she's gotten and Jason and that was used in the attacks guys. Elway now this is one of those couple we need to learn more. Up about the victims here we're hearing about this must act we've seen and what can you tell us about the victims. So we know that victims include all why it's a business owner an army veteran at least two mothers Nelson note. That when Hispanic Nat what's injured she is currently in hospital in intensive care when you are the victims six so that more Asian women we certainly can with the owner of young Asians and besides. She would have turned sixteen just yesterday we're lending Wanda source says they continent should we sixteen people showing up here. Leaving flowers for the victims not only get dislocation of the went across the street and at one just north of Atlanta. An Allen president by. It is visiting Atlanta today he's scheduled to speak to the Asian American community leaders there what do you expect from that appearance. So the president today really in the wheel console or in chief here gets here was vice president Harris are expected to go to the CD DN. That they're pointing meeting with Asian lawmakers and community. Addict kids she ended Eric she's expected to talk to them about the ride an anti Asian attacks. Karen Allen love this forests in Atlanta Alan thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.