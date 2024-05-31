Biden gives permission to Ukraine to strike inside Russian territory with US weapons

President Joe Biden has given Ukraine permission to strike inside Russia near the area of Kharkiv using American-provided weapons, a U.S. official confirmed to ABC News.

May 31, 2024

