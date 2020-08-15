-
Now Playing: How will Kamala Harris VP selection impact Biden campaign?
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, August 14, 2020
-
Now Playing: Israel-UAE deal ‘lowers the barriers’: Former ambassador
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 14, 2020
-
Now Playing: President Trump continues personal attacks against Sen. Kamala Harris
-
Now Playing: Donald and Melania Trump get mail-in ballots
-
Now Playing: Atlantic City mayor says it’s open for business, welcomes Snoop Dogg visit
-
Now Playing: Nate Silver previews the 2020 Election Forecast | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Trump’s brother hospitalized
-
Now Playing: Debate over mail-in voting during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, August 13, 2020
-
Now Playing: Former Rep. Katie Hill: Female candidates ‘held to a higher standard’
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 13, 2020
-
Now Playing: Israel and United Arab Emirates agree to normalize ties
-
Now Playing: Trump’s battle with Postal Service may affect vote by mail
-
Now Playing: Massive biker rally in South Dakota continues during pandemic
-
Now Playing: Trump announces peace agreement between Israel and UAE
-
Now Playing: Former Vice Presidential nominee Sarah Palin offers advice for Kamala Harris
-
Now Playing: Democratic Vice President nominee’s family in the spotlight