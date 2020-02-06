Transcript for Biden remarks on Trump’s Bible photo-op

The president held up the Bible but saint John's church it should. I just when she opened it once and awhile. The senate brandish. If the opportunity could have learned self. They're all called love one another as we love ourselves it's really hard work. But it's the work of America. Chapter of the agency do we network. Is steady stream is sweeping away all the guard rails. Than law protected our democracy guard rails. And helped make possible. This nation's fact to a more perfect union a union that constantly requires reformer rededication. And yes. The protest from voices that are mistreated. Ignored. Left out and but it is a union. View worth fighting for. That's why I'm running. For president. Initiative a viable. The president mice also will open the US constitution which. If he did. He'd find a thing called first and then. And what it says began insists the right. The people peaceably to assemble. And petition their government. For redress of grievances. It's kind of an essential motion. In this country. Mr. President that's in there.

