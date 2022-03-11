Biden rolling out 2023 budget wish list

President Joe Biden rolled out his $5.8 trillion 2023 budget wish list Monday. Included in the proposal, is a minimum 20% tax on households worth more than $100 million.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live