Biden vs. Trump becoming one of the most unpopular presidential matchups

This years election is shaping up to be one of the most unfavorable presidential contests in U.S. history. Galen Druke, host of the 538 Politics Podcast, joins ABC News Live to break down the numbers.

April 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live