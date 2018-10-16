The Big Vote: Elissa Slotkin has a personal reason to run for Congress

More
Democrat Elissa Slotkin is running for Michigan's 8th Congressional District, largely because of health care issues.
6:45 | 10/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Big Vote: Elissa Slotkin has a personal reason to run for Congress

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58545393,"title":"The Big Vote: Elissa Slotkin has a personal reason to run for Congress","duration":"6:45","description":"Democrat Elissa Slotkin is running for Michigan's 8th Congressional District, largely because of health care issues. ","url":"/Politics/video/big-vote-elissa-slotkin-personal-reason-run-congress-58545393","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.