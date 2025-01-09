Trump speaks with Justice Alito amid push to halt criminal sentencing

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito spoke to President-elect Trump Tuesday to recommend a former law clerk for a job in the new administration, ABC News has learned.

January 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live