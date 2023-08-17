Blinken speaks to Paul Whelan, American wrongfully detained by Moscow: Sources

Paul Whelan, an American detained in Russia, spoke to Secretary of State Antony Blinken by phone from a remote prison camp in Russia, sources confirmed to ABC News.

August 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live