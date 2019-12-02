Transcript for Blumenthal: Trump 'out of his mind' if he doesn't approve bipartisan border deal

Yeah the president fails to. It's easily. And irresponsible. I think president hasn't. No Troy. Same for. We're yeah. They present structure go along with the budget pleasure processional it was copper Mountain View bigamy if you will. I think it's. There's no one no stomach and shut down these people are all respected they work harder well thought of my colleagues. They do the best they took what they have to work with I think we move forward. Should not have happened Gottesman shut down. It's not that many police and it's not good for the economy as a whole we lost three billion dollars. That won't recover from last never mind now our. Ask us what's different. Well I think there is a commitment to border security and that's what we don't support. Or whatever the experts tell us is the best way to protect our borders. And address drugs that are coming in the next ten next. I feel like it looks pretty good haven't read the details but obviously thrilled to hear the news last night and everybody sure learned a lesson. We should ever have to go there.

