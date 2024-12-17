Syrians uncovering 'massive' graves could find 100,000 bodies, NGO says

Mouaz Moustafa, the head of the Syrian Emergency Task Force, told ABC News there are believed to be well over 100,000 bodies in a "massive" grave outside Damascus. ABC News' Marcus Moore reports.

December 17, 2024

