Boy tries to hug Trump, gets kiss on forehead too

More
In cute moment, a young boy attempted several times to hug President Trump during the signing of the "Right to Try Act"and finally succeeds in getting a hug from the president.
0:36 | 05/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boy tries to hug Trump, gets kiss on forehead too
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55535945,"title":"Boy tries to hug Trump, gets kiss on forehead too","duration":"0:36","description":"In cute moment, a young boy attempted several times to hug President Trump during the signing of the \"Right to Try Act\"and finally succeeds in getting a hug from the president. ","url":"/Politics/video/boy-hug-trump-kiss-forehead-55535945","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.