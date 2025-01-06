Biden visits New Orleans for prayer service after deadly New Year's attack

Pres. Biden was asked to speak Monday night at a memorial service for victims of the deadly New Year's Day attack in New Orleans.

January 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live