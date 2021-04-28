Transcript for The Breakdown: President Joe Biden to address nation tonight

Hi everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Diana stayed up. And I'm Terry Moran president Biden will deliver his first address to a joint session of congress and the American people tonight at the center of his address. Biden's expected to make his case for the one point eight trillion dollar American families plan as he calls. But Republicans may have a reality check for the president we'll talk to Republican congressman Michael call not to respect different from the other side of the island ahead of tonight's address. Meanwhile a judge in North Carolina has denied a request providing camera video to be released to the public in the shooting death of Andrew Brown junior and for at least thirty days and the judge says the video release now could harm the ongoing investigation. Our team has the latest from Elizabeth City, North Carolina and she and federal agents executed a search warrant today on the home of former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani. That's part of a probe into his lobbying efforts and sources tell ABC news Juliana electron has. Electronic devices including his cellphone were confiscated by authorities and we have the latest on that investigation and how it ties back to the impeachment case. A former president Donald Trump coming up. But we're going to begin with today's news president Biden speaking in a joint session of congress tonight he's expected to lay out an ambitious one point eight. Trillion dollar plan for what. The president calls quote human infrastructure which he says will be paid for by tax hike on the wealthy this plan. Includes 200 billion dollars for universal pre K in this country two years of tuition free community college. 225. Billion dollars for child care for low income working families and paying family and medical leave for up to twelve weeks. It is likely to run into some opposition in congress for sure let's bring in. Ruling congress and Michael call. Texas for the perspective from the other side of the aisle a content thanks very much for being with us. Prankster they surrounded. And I'll just ask you we do we just suggested to outline what do you think in the planning and supported or any part of it. But we don't know much about it other than it's another two trillion dollars eleven dollars here for the inauguration president talked about unity. Working across the aisle and a white person way. And the first thing we do as a coded baggage it was totally partisan. Infrastructure could be very very bipartisan issue Republicans and Democrats. Boats and what that. If done right but students didn't go alone in due to partisan meter. That's another two trillion dollars on six trillion dollars. Be propose the first hundred days. That his larger the most GDP's and of many nations. And what they didn't tell you about a massive tax increases. They're gonna come what this bill. Whether it's at doubling the capital gains tax rates and individual rates to corporate. Cuts are paid for all this. Really at a time teary. In a pandemic economy. And we can least afford it you would test tax cuts and jobs act to get the economy going we don't want to hurt this economy coming out this pandemic. And it's human infrastructure plan he's also proposing that more than two trillion dollar infrastructure plan which among other things would include investments in green energy schools elder care job training programs. Now Republicans amid a counter offer at an estimated 568. Billion dollars. A limit to more traditional infrastructure like roads bridges railways to induce weight at Democrats and Republicans can come together on this one. I really think we can't we did it with a losing the coded tags as last. Can't percentage infrastructure. It is one area where we really have a lot of agreement we do you have a eight and he is slimmer build few welded. Really touched a traditional infrastructure roads bridges you'll broadband. You know brought been out there in the rural counties that were they need this. There is lot of consensus I would hope to present which employs that. And not listens to just the far left in his party like gay Assisi is commending this. I know that the president known for while he is a centrist. And how it might seem govern as a center says it he promised and not just Peter reaches the far left in this party. Kind of like if we can find some some centrist common ground on there's something that's bedeviled this country for so long immigration. Over in the senate senator Dick Durbin Democrat of Illinois he's in mid says not gonna pass a sweeping immigration reform bill presence likely to pass I propose one. But it does seem there is some progress being made Aaron. Things that guide the dock of the so called dreamers people brought here is children tab protected status for certain immigrants for a little while so what does that. At issue that burning issue which the country really has been wrestling with for so long. Comes coded license what does it look like T. This activity when I was chairman Homeland Security at a bill. Chairman gulag to help resolve this issue including the border it is a very difficult issue. But it's one that wanted the nation needs her desperately. Bell are also argued Terry that we need since. Deal with the crisis is the southern border. The remain in Mexico policy the president rescinded the silent operations and Central America. There were rescinded according to the Border Patrol that I talked to. A drug cause and effect on this migration. Surge I think review did look at private investment Central America to get to root cause of the migration. Phenomena and into your point thin build and I'd introduce we legalized the ducky kids I think that some. Finish your broad bipartisan consensus. But Cedar Point it is a very very difficult. Insane to result from lawmaking Steve point. So congressman what are you going to be listening for from the president's speech tonight. Hi I'm I want him to be the president and I heard at the inauguration news time and unifying the country. Bring in Republicans and Democrats together. You know one thing else in the Oval Office talking to present by an invalid was supply chain children out of China after coated in how we can. Meant three more manufacturing jobs to the United States at the same time protect our national security. Members of the China ideas one a year round more from the president I think it would have a strong resident residents throughout. Congress and also the American people. Give congress that last question I've got a theory actually don't think the American people want to be as divided as as polls show we are we aren't. We don't enjoy Hayden on each other so. What do you think eazy. Destined. In the near term and medium term. To just be bitterly viciously divided as we are and what can view and the president now the people here in Washington do. Rhetoric matters you have members on both sides of the aisle. That pander to their base to get attention. They have no desire to get anything done appear to be constructive they just they just want to get on you know that you went and did in the news cycle. Make their points. And that's I constructive for the nation either. And I think to appeal to the common sense of America's most Americans I talked to they don't care if it's a Republican. Or Democrat issued they've they want what's best for America. Then untied it alludes us for this president has not gone down around when he promised that in every bill it's come out as an highly. Partisan bill I would I would hope tonight but he could change that trajectory and sort of working with Republicans across the aisle. All right congressman Michael McCall of Texas thanks very much for being with us this afternoon. Vegetarians they started. It's our pleasure in let's say this conversation your virtual roundtable now joining us today ABC news political director Rick Klein a former Republican congresswoman from Virginia cash. And now ABC news contributor Barbara Comstock and democratic strategist so G Hinojosa thank you all for being here else do you how important is this speech. Jim president Biden as he wraps up his first 100 days in office we think he's looking to accomplish here. Yeah Diana's a critical moment Jessica communicate directly to the American people and at a critical time. In final terms of fighting Colvin nineteen just a round of the UV the opportunity to it to put that. In the past and then to start to talk about this massive drug reorganization. Of a social agenda that we're talking about from from president Biden. The scale the scope of what he views government is doing in doing well. Is fairly unprecedented in in recent decades and he is talking about government as a force for good in. I'm told is that have a lot of personal language in there a direct appeal to people about the things that government could be doing to help them live their lives to it ended pandemic. But also help their pales help them get jobs help them take care of their loved ones. This is a bold and ambitious of the president the presidency at a time of those deep divisions that we've been talking about and. And Sochi let me turn to you did the focus tonight the president has said is on. Of course the American families plan as he calls on this afternoon over the White House traditional launched its president has with the news anchors present told whirled news tonight anchor David we are. Did he wants to make his case the American people not just to the Republican of the democratic partisans talking about this is the congressman. He's a nobody could unite the Democratic Party but he did pretty quickly says is what Democrats want to see from Biden think when they send the White House. Absolutely I hate when you see in front this president is someone did you know our democratic primary and then he. Wants to work with both Republicans and Democrats on an agenda that letter from the American people it was important Republicans what is Shanghai and that you get is jobs and now we're moving forward thinking that this speech is not only important to look at the last hundred days what he's accomplished including. 200 1000000 shots and I am shocked and people's pockets at a jobs and looking forward to the next Andrea Day what that looks like whether republic. Republicans want to be hurt a child care for our three year old and four year old and it and best. Colleges and ask you these are all issued. That Americans care about that Americans want their governments will be Republicans to see whether or not you'll join the president. Now Barbara Biden may have endemic Greg Democrats united but he did promise to work across the aisle and unify. Both parties and we just heard from congressman McCall he doesn't think he's delivered on that in looking at the records so far we haven't seen much bipartisanship. On Capitol Hill since he took office so what do you think. This new human infrastructure plan will juice for that effort and what more can the president you to try to get Republicans on board. Well I. He's on about compromised infrastructure planets and the senate Republicans are talking about. The place where they could have some bipartisan agreement means scaling back and some of these things I understand the president Biden want to lay out a much bigger agenda. I think you know in order to get some of the she infrastructure that everyone can agree on passing and smaller pieces of that. May be away you just start you know. I think this this is uncertain economy and which you know I think he. Couldn't marks and and people feel good about it we're coming out of this so having even a smaller successor infrastructure we bigoted. I also think big secondly the criminal justice area where us senator Tim's god is working with Democrats to think notably Karen Johnson. They seem to be working well I'm and I think I would be a really important way you can bring the country other house and racial healing which I think. The vast majority of Americans want to see and I think. Tim Scott does a great leader on and I appreciate it the president and Democrats are are working with him on I think that would go a long way but when you turn to be. Much bigger spending items and even more problematic the big taxing problems I think that's when. They're running into trouble with Republicans and also waiting seminars Democrats. In suburban seats for you every congress to India com professionals who earn higher. Cost areas he started increasing taxes and they're. You know higher income people voted for Biden's comment with a massive taxes on the net and on your business as. I think that will backfire and I think you'll see Democrats peeling off Hudson. And Rick this is going to be a very different kind of joint address to joint session of congress have more than 16100 people are usually there's a clapping competition arrow one side jumps up bad army sense in the other sites it's on its hands. There's only going to be 200 people up there so while what is it gonna look like how might it affect how the president's message is received. We'll keep in mind Joseph Biden's gonna answer that chamber wearing a mask the plan is not for him sick to gripping grin and shake hands but I have to pre whole scene Joseph Biden enough to note. That it might be irresistible for him to release offers some fist bumps are or elbow bumps along the way he's got to deliver the speech itself masks less but people in that chamber are going to have their masks on the beating historic difference of the two women and the two female. Politicians from California actually of the vice president the speaker of the house. Right to his left in his right shoulder but I think that the social distancing inside the chamber speaks loudly to one of the messages that the president wants to deliver which is the importance of continuing to be vigilant. In confronting cold at nineteen he knows that we're not done yet that would be a lot of progress over his first hundred days but it takes the cooperation. Any understanding of the American people they have to do what's right to keep this disease at bay and I think those optics are going to be important and part of the message that. That he needs to hit home tonight. As such your body all night and also wants congress to act on immigration reform and gun safeties so what are you listening for tonight on those issues. Well we are listening and for the next hundred days and what exactly you'll do it and move immigration reform or at least in a lot of polling lead me. That shows that Americans are frustrated with the lack of progress I eat that progress about lack of progress and their frustration stems from. Forty years. Our leaders and watching not doing anything about. Equal. Isn't it president I'd in it will work and it sounds like maybe not one net large immigration bill. You only get as many equally light ads are well we fix our broken immigration system whether it eat at you bills and however that it and I think you'll hear a lot brown president I didn't eat Hayes issued that people care and that doesn't got her arm as well they're been a number of shooting to relax or we all. This century and a beatle may. Talk about this nor'easter. And. Barbara what else could this year rebuttal says the president's speeches you mentioned senator Tim Scott. He's shaking lead on the police reform bill and what do you think for Americans who don't know him what are they gonna learn about senator Tim Scott tonight. By the house members and gave in and out as senator. And he's great leader recently unease racial justice issues but he's also been a great leader and opportunities cesium I was there's opportunity zones in. And certainly leads Barry did. On the tax reforms like do you think you're going to see him solemnly sign you know how little tax increase is would be. I don't problem for growing businesses are increasing opportunities. And you don't not wanting to you know. Change you left turn news. Strong you know business friendly. Opportunity issues survivor I would imagine you'll be able to Chris you know conciliation and not where can we get there. I'm not a racial justice issues and acting beleaguered progress there but I think you have taken strong you know and the sand. Here's where Republicans are. You know not having a tax increase is rumor coming out of work and yeah. And hurting. What looks to be fairly strong economy and I think president Biden too much better it has tax increases are nipped in the bottom. And healing to beneficiary my continuing good economy. That Republicans. You know I think we'll be happy to. You know continue had. Britain on another note federal agents searched Rudy Giuliani's home and confiscated his phone as part of the southern district of New York's investigation. It took four and lobbying so what's the status of that investigation and storm president trumpet until Aldous. What was a lot we don't know about what they were rafter of course we don't know anything about what what if anything they found on the on the in the documents of the devices that they talk with. This is connected to an investigation that began back 12019. Rudy Giuliani was part of efforts two to try to drum up information that could potentially be damaging. 22 president president president now president Biden and his campaign that was the subject of the first trump impeachment way back in those up in the olden days of 2019 and early 20/20. AMD is Giuliani had a at a major role in that he has said publicly. That he was looking to attempt to find their business partners and other contacts information. That could be used in a political contacts in his in his position as the president's attorney and as I think you guys know the idea of a subpoena being served in a search warrant being served against. A lawyer much less a lawyer for former president is is pretty extraordinary and it suggests the pretty significant escalation. In the inquiry this thing going on now to the southern district of New York for some time. Zhu Rudy Giuliani with a uninteresting here is movie got nominated for an Oscar so. There's that direct client Barbara since Comstock and such in Gaza thanks so much for being here. Thanks yes and they believe. Then we'll turn to some of the other news in the day a judge in North Carolina has denied requests to release body camera video to the public and police shooting death. I'm Andrew Brown junior for at least thirty days when we come back. The latest from Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Welcome back to North Carolina judge ruled today that he will delay the Republican Whitney's body camera footage from the police shooting of injure brown junior. Brown was killed while police were executing a search and arrest warrant on drug charges last week. His Stanley who already saw a short clip of body can't original now able to see all five videos. But the judge says the public release of those videos will be delayed for thirty to 45 days in order to protect the ongoing investigations. Are Richard Canas in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. With the details hi Victor. Diane Terry first things first we will not be seeing this body came video anytime soon but here fear the key moments. From today's hearing. The judge ruling that the body came videos can be disclosed injure brown junior's family within the next ten days we understand that means they'll be able to view the video. But will not be able to share it he also ordered the sheriff's office to blur all identifying features of the individuals in the videos. Before that disclosure. We had a chance to speak with some of routes family members. Who called batting just ruling but they took serious issue was so think the district attorney said in the courtroom he said that the video reveals that Brown's car. Made contact with officers. Before shots were heard on the video Brown's cousin and aunt told us. That's the first they've heard of this that they are not buying it and they want to know why it took weeks for that information to come out. We also heard from the attorney representing the officers involved he said that the officers are very distraught but quote we believe that the shooting was justified. Us for the public release of the body can videos the judge ruled the recordings will be delayed for a period of no less than thirty days and no more. Been 45 days and is to protect the investigation. Diane. Generator komando forests and Elizabeth City, North Carolina thanks Victor. And Brown's family released a statement this afternoon in response to the judge's decisions they are. We are deeply disappointed by the judge's decision in this modern civil rights crisis where we see black people killed by police everywhere we look. Video evidence is the key to discerning a truce and getting well deserves justice for victims of senseless murders. So let's talk about the judge's decision in this important case and the family's reaction as well we're joined by lawn crime network legal analyst Terry Austin. And wisdom Powell the director of the health disparities in stared at the University of Connecticut welcome you both and Terry let me go to you took a look at the North Carolina law. It does really empower judges in this situation. These body cam videos are not considered under that State's law to be public record to police record since the judge really. Makes the calls there's a dispute and you said. They're releasing this video is in the public interest as have many other media organizations. So what do you think of the judge's decision here. Well I don't agree with the judge's decision but I didn't think he is sticking to that public records law section 132 that you just quoted Carrie Ann under section G further down in that lot they didn't talk about. That criterion that the judge must look at and he looks at the public and says he looks at that confidentiality. He looks at the fact that it might harm the investigation and when he went through those eight or so criteria heat inside it. That it should not be released. But he could be disclosed to the family so he soared and Cuddy in them middle bearing and did allow for the disclosure. But not for the release and he is really sticking. Shoe that statute. I'm wisdom as more and more officers get equipped with body cameras where we're unfortunately likely to see more and more police related debts caught on camera so how to balance. The value of being able to see bee stings emergency situations for ourselves with the trauma that comes with watching them is there any danger. Of normalizing these incidents by putting too much out there. That's a really great question because it speaks to 1 of their central challenges. With releasing these kinds of video. We know that healing can only begin when people begin to bear witness to these events so. There is something really important. About being able to have the videos and being able to see them for viewing them repeated police. And continuously. Is not something that is psychologically emotionally healthy fare for any of us so it isn't tell. Balance to track but here's the bra I think that if we. For you know him don't allow people to view the videos and we have no risk we run the risk of engender a more mistrust. On the parts of that communities public institutions but to. We are law enforcement. And eventually that this will be made public sentiment they are fighting it tooth and nail there and wisdom that the judge did say. That apparently would be able to see the videos within the next ten days. For the fellas they they're disappointed that it's not being made public. Now there also expressed frustration at that remarkable moment before the cameras were there were there there they were. Telling us that they were only allowed to see a 22 clip so. How we have from them from the position of the family. What is seeing this. Do it's you were just talking about the trauma of that how does it impact their grief that the counties really stonewalling them here. And. Saluting the grief and loss the trauma is really in the death. Andrew Brown junior it's in the shooting for the murder of Andrew Brown junior it's not necessarily just. Presiding in the capacity didn't preview it's I can understand the family's position they have lost a loved one they want. Truths and accountability and they also want to know what. Happen to him and I think they have a right to to that knowledge and understanding. I don't think that we should be barring them from seeing the video we are living with the realities. A whole lost badly injured brown junior so the video showing it to them at this point can only be. Tom offer them. A real catharsis and an opportunity for them to make peace for making meaning. I'm in some ways some small measure of what happened to their loved one. And Terry real quick I just want to ask you what happens now with the investigation into the whole point of delaying the publicly release of this videos to protect the investigation so what will the DA and other investigators do with this time that they know. Well they certainly got to focus on that video Diane but they're also going to look at everything else that occurred on that scene so that they have a beat picture of what went on there to talk to witnesses today and it did and normal investigation to make sure that they have all the information they need to bring the charges. Time it was and Howland Terry Austin always great to have you both thank you think you should and that does it for us on the breakdown today I'm Diane Macedo. Brand was evacuated morrow at 3 PM eastern until then have a great kid and yeah.

