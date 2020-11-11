Transcript for The Breakdown - Presidential transition turmoil

I. Hi everyone welcome to break down I'm Diane Macedo in new York and I'm Terry Moran in Washington DC and we're wishing everyone. Happy veterans day and to our veterans thank you for your service to mark the occasion. President elect Joseph Biden met with veterans at the Korean War memorial in Philadelphia Walt president trump observed veterans day with the traditional wreath laying ceremony at Arlington national cemetery I was up front. His first public appearance since I didn't reach 270 electoral votes on Saturday but multiple sources tell ABC news. President trump has been calling aides and allies demanding they save his presidency. The campaign has filed a number of lawsuits in key states but nearly all of them have been thrown out. And sources say some of the president's top advisors have expressed doubt that the strategy will impact the results of the election. That yesterday Biden called the president's refusal to concede an embarrassment. That will not serve him well in the long run but he added that so far it has not hamper the Biden team's ability to move forward with their transition plans and meanwhile. Georgia's secretary of state announced that in each county there will conduct a full election recount by hand to hand recount of the entire state but. The Joseph Biden currently leading of that statement about 141000. Votes election experts say the odds of a recount. Usually shift devotes a few hundred maybe a couple thousand changing the outcome there. Are pretty slim. NASA trump campaign dukes it out in the courts where's Diane Diane points out. Judges have consistently rejected their claims of election fraud to trump administration. Is also blocking president elect Biden's team. From the money and access that federal law provides during a presidential transition. Brad to begin the administrator of the General Services Administration that's a trump appointee named Emily Murphy. She needs to formally recognize the president elect to issue a letter of ascertainment as its call. At this time. Five days after news organizations based on the vote counts reported by the states declared that Joseph Biden had the electoral votes to become president that still hasn't happened. To joining us now to talk about how. This could impact the transfer of power in this country David martic he's the director. And the nonpartisan center for presidential transition which has studied this matter plays a big role in. It first let me ask you. Four people who have not paid attention to transitions just give me since what is it and more important how important is it to our country that this goes smoothly. Thanks for enemy it is absolutely imperative. But history shows is that transitions are a time of vulnerability. Where our adversaries seek to take advantage of the United States. And this is perhaps the most important transition the United States will experience since 1932 when we are in the depths of the Great Depression. Today we up for a simultaneous crises health crisis and economic crisis for racial justice crisis and a political crisis. It's imperative for the outgoing to assist the incoming to have a smooth transition of power. Try that that is not happening as it saves it. It said the General Services Administration. And Emily Murphy. Who is did trump officials that Edmonton GSA official who's assigned with entertaining want to does that. The GSA's big agency in charge of keeping federal government functioning at the landlord and didn't finds that desks and everything else for these government buildings and does stuff like transition. So is what I am only Murphy doing normal. Does it surprise you. You know she is a person of goodwill she's a procurement expert. I'm sure she sang to herself. How the hearts and I find myself in the situation. She went to the agency to help improve procurement. And to help get cars and pencils and real estate. Two government employees all across the country. This acts called ascertainment. Has never been politicized. On it's always been granted within 24 hours of the outcome on election being clear. There's only been one time and end since the history of the law where the ascertainment was delayed and that was the year 2000. And that case we had one state. Five earned 37 votes determine the outcome of who was gonna win. And so vote bush. And go were neither of them claimed to be president elect fans. The outcome was unclear. So here the outcome does former President Bush himself said it is clear and it's critical that the ascertainment go. Ford and so is this coming this. This refusal to ascertain the election news the technical term is. This has got to the president himself and then that he is you grab this is not usually a political lack right. So there are number of decisions that the government makes when one becomes president elect the Secret Service for example on Saturday. Significantly increase their security as if he was present all act. There's a no fly zone above his house in Delaware. So there are lots of government decisions are crossed the government that are affected when there's a new president and this is one of them it's never been politicized before. Aren't so. What we talked about what's at stake so how is the Biden team. Having to do without how much of an impact does that have on the Biden team because he is going to take office in January. Well 'cause like Biden probably comes to the job with more experienced the individual in American history. There have been 59 presidential elections he's pry got the most experience. He's also put together the best largest and most experienced transition team led by Ted Kaufman Jeff science a harness Abraham and others. They're ready. They're moving forward she's calling foreign leaders he's making appointments he's rolled out his plans he's rawness cove a task force. She can do all lost but what he can't do is collaborate with the outgoing administration and with the experts in the government I'll give you one example. We heard on Monday that there's just ended incredible breakthrough with fires occur in the possibility of a Covert vaccine. The Department of Defense the Health and Human Services Department and other agencies are working on the development and distribution of the vaccine. All of us Americans we want to take seem to get out the door and into our arms as quickly as possible. It would be beneficial for the country. Of the Biden team to be able to collaborate and coordinate with those officials so they're ready on January 20. Absolutely that's crucial and the importance to the country so when several trumps allies have pointed. As you'd into the election 2000 that transition was delayed outlaw that court fight it would get eleven Supreme Court was under way and they argue. That it will be strange for Donald Trump. To begin a transition while he's also fighting this in court pretty say that. Well. I would refer to an op Ed that was written today by Andy card and John Podesta. They were candy was the incoming chief of staff for governor bush pres elect bush and John with the outgoing chief of staff for president Clinton's. They disagreed vehemently. They fought in that election. They both said in the Washington Post that this election is different than 20/20 has not the year 2000. And that the outcome of this election is clear. And the transitions to afford previously said the 22000. Was an entirely different factual circumstance fans today. And the problems facing the country. Are extraordinary compared to 122000. So the transition needs to go forward. David margin thanks for helping us so much with. This subject that transition thank. You credit me. Meanwhile president trump is purging the top ranks of the Pentagon after fire Defense Secretary mark asked for. At least three top defense officials were forced out yesterday and staunch loyalists of the president. Are set to replace them and that's raising concerns about national security. ABC news security contributor and former deputy assistant secretary. State Steve guinier joins us now for more on this Steve thanks for being here we appreciate that you know I'm curious to get your take. On these changes in the American people be worried. Thank their couple reasons be concerned about one is that these folks have been talked about the folks have been nominated for these positions to serve in interim rolls. Are not the eighteenth even in the trump administration that has prize loyalty over capability. These are not the the first frank troops and I know that people like Chris Miller who has been nominated be acting secretary. I don't know him but people I do know and trust speak very highly of them is he very capable very professional person. But he doesn't have to grab a toss that most defense secretaries have been so. You look at the other nominees and and they really aren't the kind of people that you would expect to be nominated car or at least put in positions of power some concern about the quality of the people. They're gonna go and serve in these last 678 days. But it's also the disruption. Mean the Pentagon is an immensely immensely complex place you know almost a trillion dollars that needs to be a supervised and that building. And then you think about somebody that's walking in and has some big lesson two months or two months to understand how the building works and to be a essentially a caretaker. But the point is is that if they aren't there to be caretakers. Then that raises some concern and questions. And so we just heard David Marsha saying that this kind of transition period can sometimes tend to foreign adversaries to try to test the waters with the US or try to do harm to the US. And maybe in other times they would end so why make these changes now. That's from Diane that's really that's the question because anything that these people can do can be un done an hour after the inauguration. So what they might do in terms of policies not really anything that would be of substance or reason to put them in there. It could be score settling by the White House that's one reason. I'm a little concerned that there may be something else going on here they would have the ability he's still commander in chief our president trump is still commander in chief. Until the inauguration. And he still has options and he can still do things militarily so I think there are some things we need to consider. One night derby a January surprise. And Steve and giving your experience and right now with president chuck not conceding again we heard. David talk about a some of the consequences. From a legislative standpoint but are you worried at all about. Potential repercussions from a security standpoint. I'm prime concern that some things we're seeing on going on right now within the administration so we saw that that that that would be. Elliott Abrams was or was around the region in the Middle East region this week and next week. Pompeo will be touring the region and meeting with Netanyahu and all the gulf countries to talk about sanctions on the on Iran. You don't need to go visit these countries to put your own sanctions on some concern that there may be some discussions. Of other nature's remember that president current president elect Biden has said that he will come back in. And reenter the discussions with the Iranians on the nuclear agreement that was set up at the end the and Obama administration. Netanyahu. Trump and all the gulf states are very afraid of the US going back in to a negotiating relationship with Iran. So one way to take out the negotiations on non nuclear weapons with a Ron. Is to take them out militarily. The US has the ability to do that indigo win sometime between now in the inauguration. And take those nuclear facilities out is not beyond the pale. If he'd said that to me a week ago I'd say no way but after yesterday. Now it needs to be considered. Parents have this could have big repercussions to again your we appreciate the analysis thank you. Home that sobering then so is this the FBI says a Staten Island man has been arrested on charges. He's at multiple death threats targeting protesters politicians and law enforcement officers in part. Because there is upset with the results of the election. The criminal complaint says the suspect posted. That that carnage needs to come in the form of extermination of anyone that claims to be Democrats as well as their family members. And that all right thinking people need to hit the streets while these scum bags are celebrating and start blowing them away which the FBI said refers to those celebrating the result. On the election. ABC's Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas rate of course by Erica Turkey. Join us now with more they report on these issues Aaron let me begin with you what do we know about this case. Considered disturbing language was all quoted in a criminal complaint against Brian Iran on Terri and Jesus Staten Island man 54 years old. And he's a registered sex offenders so he does have a criminal history. But despite that he seemed willing to draw attention to himself on social media that he would post on different platforms such Twitter and ten others. To call for the kinds of of of scenes that we are almost unspeakable tight bonds teeth to be used against protesters in the streets. And and other acts of violence against politicians and police officers and then these demonstrators. A lot of this started to in September according to the FBI but really seem to ramp up just in recent days after the election. And at one point she took aim according to court records at that Jews senator from New York are an obvious reference to Chuck Schumer. He also encouraged. What he said needed to beat a senses action he said a true patriots. Could no longer play defense they had tipped to play offense and and he encouraged people. The start taking aim at those celebrating the results of the election. Pierre Thomas let me go to you look feelings always run high after election hurts to lose no question about it. But law enforcement think easy is it worse right now and then is the president's refusal to concede. And fight is out as he is even though it certainly. By all mathematical and indications looks like he lost is that all contributing to a. Military to be cleared to be fair this charge against a suspect does not mention our present trump in any way shape or form. But the fact that this man was allegedly. Promoting and encouraging. To know some of the civil war. Is something to. Be concerned about law enforcement officials have been talking for some time about the fact that. The far right fringe groups neo Nazis white supremacists and other anti government groups. Want civil war they want. The country took come apart the seams in to have a race war. And so what this Carter's is that all people including politicians need to be very very careful about the rhetoric that they're using. Things like saying elections being stolen. Talking about people being dead disenfranchised. Two spears is about field. Thousands of Alice being stolen. These things have to be considered in the context of a toxic toxic. Environs from. Care with language is not a hallmark of this time is it here Aaron let me go to you on Ivan you've covered so many investigations. President trump. And present Trump's attorneys have argued repeatedly that the office the presidency has granted him immunity from any prosecution. There is an investigation southern district of New York now that he's lost reelection. How vulnerable this each the lawsuits and investigations that started during his term. Once he leaves off. Yes. Well once he leaves office he's going to be a far more open to to some of these investigations I think and his lawyers have otherwise suggested and can Terry to be fair. He hasn't had great success. Ed arguing that the presidency makes him immune from things. That he may have done as a private citizen sings in his business affairs. Four eight in the case of a couple of women sings like alleged defamation. Of at least two women. Who have accused him of long denied a sayers but the president has succeeded in in running out the clock a bit and in all of these. Claims of immunity from criminal and civil proceedings. I've really drawn these out much longer than they would for an ordinary citizen. Once the president leaves office all that bet that big sealed but he's hidden behind. It is no longer in play and so he is facing potential criminal liability. Call over here is business dealings the Manhattan district attorney is taking a look at at at that and is seeking deep years' worth of personal and business tax returns. The New York attorney general is looking into some of the properties the Trump Organization bones and whether. They were given tax benefits that they shouldn't have been given and then of course there are these civil lawsuits from women who have alleged defamation. And also claims in in Maryland and Washington DC. Over the mall humans whether she is hotel and other business entanglements that the president came into office we have. So where necessarily. Violations of law because they may have been used to curry favor with the administration. So he may face legal problems and Pierre let me ask you president elect Biden has said the Justice Department prosecuting the former president. We'll be quote probably not very good for democracy remember how. I do anyway how that Gerald Ford pardoned Richard Nixon caused a lot of controversy back then but Biden. Added he would not intervene if such a case was brought against trump now how likely is that guy any new federal investigations. Being launched. But. As far as we know there are not but again because a sitting president could not be indicted. There are issues intrusive questions in terms of you know individual a in the Michael Cohen case in which he was convicted of basically a scheme to. Money laundering scheme and it finance. Campaign finance scheme in terms to the election. So there's a question is okay what have. What happened with that case. But generally speaking to. Prosecutors have a lot of discretion. And the evidence is always the guy. But I ate just get the sense from people that if the president when he who leaves office does that. And he would have to give serious consideration as to whether it is good for the country to pursue any kind of criminal prosecution of the federal level about Donald. Right we can't imagine that that trial but who knows Aaron contreras gave Kurt Thomas thanks very much stricter. Meanwhile the corona virus at pandemic is not going and amber is on track to be the worst month we have seen so far do. We'll we'll talk to the mayor of Houston Texas becomes the first state to hit one million cases. On this veterans day we bring you the story of the 99 year old transgender veteran who's also the oldest living active pilot. In the country right after this. Yeah. These are very different for every Ronald. There is a lot of exhaustion it is being really really challenging. Well here in all patient care areas spurred you know twelve or fourteen president. It can be difficult to get outraged focus on NT it's a big injury and it is really requiring its. A lot of specific and targeted and intentional. I'm attacks in order to be able to combat. Being the big teeth and the EP. Level of depression and sadness and that we experience NBC so much sickness and some extent on a regular basis. From what I do know is are we in the worst that is his source coming in the next speaker to war we just the beginning of what could be really. I couldn't anticipate wrapping. Increasing that is just that is kind of what we're seeing over the last week or so it should the numbers are jumping from one day from next. The worst probably yet to come the corona virus crisis. His reaching the critical point we were warned would come this fall and winter cases numbers are rising and every state. In the country nearly 62000. Americans are currently hospitalized with the virus nationwide as the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic. And that has increased by more than 40%. In just two weeks and today the hardest hit state of Texas had a grim milestone becoming the first state to surpass one million cases. For more on the Kobe crisis in Texas Houston mayor Sylvester turner joins me now. Mayor turned thanks for being here we just mentioned in Texas just became the first state to surpass one million Kobe cases. What was your reaction when you learned. Guns had disappointing it's not certain them that we take tragedy and we lag GA and number who winding. And he eight categories that this has nabbed one that dad. That we're going to rejoice about. I had to passed when they didn't. California new York and some look to other states who were hit very hard early on. You know it's disappointing. But it that it's a reminder to us but it's Farris is still very much prevalent but they're now but economic community. DelHomme. We just need to stay engaged and content team to do the things that we now. Bork's. Right down to got to keep this item virus from spreading. And I know Houston hasn't been hit quite as hard as El Paso or some other parts of the state but you say you're worried. Because numbers are taking up in your area what's your biggest concern at this point. I look at the numbers every morning didn't get them at the numbers this morning. The the number of how people been hospitalized in this virus in Houston. And Harris County yeah that number has started to increase notices about four. Four weeks ago conflict in June July and August we were hit very hard we add about 2500. People in Iowa and our hospitals. Bill Albert Corbett nineteen and we brought that number down to and wonder of so tightly and 400. And now around that number in the last four weeks that number has gone out. And so I'm Gregg has served this a little under 600 there's plenty of its capacity still with no hospitals. But we are noticing more people going to the hospital but productivity rate has started inch. The a modest increases. But what we noticed that. One reaching can be minus and then all of a sudden it can simply take off. So and the last several weeks we have been remind people in Houston. They're cheap chair and I think what this virus don't assume reddish yes basin whose. You are very very close attention to what's happening around this country. And even in west Texas El Paso allowable by about a sister cities and show up. We just need to be very intentional and change our behavior and and and go back fuel to this hour. Congress then there was to support effort in lake refers cities and our overcapacity. Some being helped by cities that do have a bit of space right now. But just like El Paso for example I have some amount EMS workers static and El Paso to help out. All of the cities around Houston San Antonio Austin for example we're taking some of via their chase low. From El Paso and assisting them because we recognized that unit has so today it could be the rest of us. May actually cut two or three weeks from now this buyers didn't share this year's establish permanent geographical boundary. Again we know how hard hit Houston must example. A and during the summit June July and August. And its buyers we recognize that's what's happening for example. In other parts of the country and El Paso. Concerning happened in the city of Houston. What we have what we have an opportunity. To change how will be shape to make sure that we mask got back at Jerry these mats everywhere I go. To social distanced all the things we know worked. To get to bring that number down the productivity number down them hospitalizations down we need to stick wit it. Image and that which are not engaging buyers to achieve. And that's that's the message that we that we want to convey. IG and the city of Houston but we have got figure out an El Paso around and culturally. Will be able to contain it. As much as contaminants and to keep it and city of Houston this make sure we give that we chance to keep distant but Barry is manageable. Math until such time as set vaccine is available but until. Until that vaccine becomes available in any ubiquitous wait the best vaccine we have right now happens to be. Alum Matt. Yes Matt Houston mayor Sylvester turner we appreciate your time this morning good luck to sir thank you. A real challenge. And on this veterans day we are honoring the men and women who serve this country an estimated. 100 inch 34000. Of them 134000. American veterans here in the US are transgender. And more than 151000 trans people are currently serving. In the US military today we want you to meet remain hostage at transgender World War II veteran who has been a pie. Pioneer in the OG BTU plus community for more than forty years and it not only nine years old she is showing no signs of slowing down. As ABC's Kate a Woodward tells us when she sat down. This CNN. Playing this. Sued him who. You feel. More use kissing me and quote and again those. Means. They had him in mind turning apple then. The 99 year old Roby nasty is the oldest living. Active pilot and flight instructor in the United States she's also one of the 134. Transgender veterans living in America. The bad news ring yeah Grand Island hangout really engaging media. During World War II as a naval officer Rubino was instrumental in getting radios in to airplanes making an air communication possible. Time you lose. I hit me. That we had in the hole and corner. Good communications. With a partner born. Robert she was a husband and a parent to three children. And at age fifty she transitioned. I realize. That they will go into being people. Me into investing knives and then try and I'm thinking into your milk. 99. Plus being. Ten me. And reasonable people kids who. Always a fighter she turned her efforts toward equal rights leading the charge against the Social Security administration's denial of survivor benefits for trans bounces. Paving the way for gender identity and marriage benefits it was something she experienced firsthand when she remarried in 2004 and as a woman. Was denied her benefits because the State of New York said her marriage. Wasn't legal. You have signed for our country. Do you have shot for equal rights. Why. Because the timing human beings all I know who inside Geiger of time to human beings. I don't really appreciate themselves he's human being and Iowa and and they should who. Go new that this poor road. Have they human being can and no arrests in mind united he's going to be too and back. In the last year she founded clad dancers an organization that grants at meaningful wishes to senior citizens and LG BTQ community. We're not. Can envision a blue route follow along. Does remove skin the youthful. Got something. Passion and to send. Clad dancers outreach efforts address the civil rights of LG BTQ community. And in particular senior citizens who face issues relating to perceptions. Aging and social neglect her foundation. Is a true reflection of the passionate way she puts her life. Ensure you are in the eye and don't let the negative kid to hold a news pioneer. Food eating. I yanked can't get very ancient mullah. No matter what had things to you can imagine. And Diana after the interview Rabin a series of wisdom with me she actually opened up my jacket pocket and she said that I sent live like fat. So that I can let new things into my length. And let go of others stay and. King it's amazing how many little pearls of wisdom that were spread throughout that entire piece wave more than one hour thanks to cater for that report. And of course are thank you to all of the veterans out there for all of your service to this country. That does it for us here on the breakdown I'm Diana say that we need. And I'm Terry Moran in Washington thanks to the veterans. We'll see you back your tomorrow at 3 PM eastern have a great day.

