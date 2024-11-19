Trump vetting a Project 2025 architect for top administration post: Sources

ABC News’ Katherine Faulders discusses the latest updates in President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming administration.

November 19, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live