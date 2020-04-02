Breaking down how the Iowa caucuses work

More
The Iowa caucuses, which have been the first nominating contest in the country since 1972, mark the official start of the presidential election season.
1:54 | 02/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Breaking down how the Iowa caucuses work

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:54","description":"The Iowa caucuses, which have been the first nominating contest in the country since 1972, mark the official start of the presidential election season.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"68735261","title":"Breaking down how the Iowa caucuses work","url":"/Politics/video/breaking-iowa-caucuses-work-68735261"}