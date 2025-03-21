Popular London airport temporarily closed after fire causes major power outages

London Heathrow Airport announced its reopening on Friday after a fire caused a significant power outage. The incident is under investigation by the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command.

March 21, 2025

