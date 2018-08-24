Transcript for The Briefing Room: Trump organization CFO granted immunity in Cohen probe

And yeah. Hi there are welcome to ABC news live on ABC news political director Rick Klein joined here by Johnny for all of it from our. Political team Katherine folders from our White House team in over at the White House today is Alex mallet and a lot to get to on a Friday one of the more consequential weeks at the trump presidency why to a close we do want to acknowledge the very sad news about senator John McCain's health. With the announcement from his family that's that we just continuing medical treatment we're gonna get to that but first a wanna hit. The big topics that are impacting the White House and a big way once again it's in the theme of the week. That the latest news is that the chief financial officer of the -- organization Alan Weiss over. According to reports as confirmed by ABC news has been granted immunity agreement agreement with both prosecutors in the southern district of New York the scene system for the Michael Holland. Plea earlier this week Catherine yet another close trump associate who seems to be talking. And right exactly it's a big deal another top trunk ally he's worked. For the trump organization for years he worked with that president terms father. Fred trump heat controls the company along with the president's two sons of the fact that he's been granted immunity to testify against Cohen is. A really. Big diesel and he's also. And I know we have a good graphic of this back and trump has the called him a loyal employees cities BM. Nasser playing the cards of business he's focused and thorough you see all those us Ganassi you can imagine it. What he's doing now yeah it's an Handel on an Indian word questions on that today but he really has a window. Into that operation all the finances of the trunk organism. I think that's the difference about this week if that you really see these major developments. This regarding key. Figures who really could have the most damaging information to the president it's really about those central figures like west of bird like Michael Cohen. And this we can really sought the sort of ratchet up to a. Different level of danger it. And Alex Allen over at the White House the president is off to a political event tonight in Ohio. This is being weak that its lock the presidency rocked the White House the the guilty finding by the jury about Paul Mann a port just happened on Tuesday Michael Cohen of course now the news about Alan Weiss over. In addition to David hacker that the CEO of the parent company The National Enquirer and another national enquirer. Executive. All lot of names in the mix suddenly that the in a lot of areas frankly to this White House has to be concerned about what might spell out. You're right this has been a crazy B had a triple check. Just to make sure they didn't go into this week calling it infrastructure Rick week but. But I think that really what what we've seen as White House is is quiet at this point. And didn't quite from the president at least regarding both David Pecker and Alan white's over gonna the president was quick through tweet in want to respond. Others developments with them Michael Cohen. And home airport but so far we have not seen the president really want to respond we are outside on the South Lawn earlier shouting questions about. Al why sobered and he was just not wanting to come over and and talk to us. So I think that right now the White House is waiting to see what this development really means it has really. What does this immunity. In that the that them being granted this immunity really mean does that just mean that it had to do with specifically with the culling case. Or is there something that might implicate the president in an all of this I think that that's kind of what. The White House is really in this kind of just holding pattern. To make sure that you know the president doesn't overreact and and think this is a negative light it's really unclear this development means at this point. I also think that as Alex mentioned the sigh island from the president on packer and why so berg at least right now is significant. We reported back in April when Collins home office and hotel room was raided that the president according to our sources was more. Worried about Michael Cohen in the Russian investigation so he can tweet about I'm important say it was unfair. He did tweet about Michael Cowan but. Given what these two men know about Colin I am in those agreements the immunity agreements I think it's significant that he's finally. The one person the president isn't silent on is his own attorney general idea or Ian Edmondson Fox News earlier in the week saying the only reason he gave the dollar's loyalty and sold and of all over again. That prompted a volley back from the attorney general. We reported yesterday that a lot of support on Capitol Hill appears to be collapsing this morning president trump responding on Twitter to Jeff Sessions thing he welcomes. What sessions is saying but adding quickly that he wants him to engage in political. Politically directed investigations against Hillary Clinton and others it's it seems like visit W there isn't getting the pointer is missing and on purpose right when it would it would it causes an attorney general. You still I mean that pushed back from sessions this week was pretty extraordinary that is pretty extraordinary to have the attorney general push back that hard against the president and states. Yeah and I think one of the things president of attacking such as for a comforter is Barry thinks he asked them to do with prosecute classified information he said that the ex CIA contractor. Those 63 months in prison he can't slop at eight compared to Hillary Clinton won't something he called for undated the. And they have I mean Hillary but still kind of there I mean it's still something that is and it's of course you. And it's something that you even still you know. It really depends and I you read this Alex but he is you could say that this is the president almost daring Jeff Sessions to make good on what he's saying quit. Rather than president go to the dignity of being fired meanwhile. The talk a Capitol Hill as that sessions is basically gone after the mid terms it is and it is a strange. Set of circumstances to say the least but it does seem the president has chosen someone that he wants saying gays in this fight with for political or maybe policy slash legal reasons. I think that I mean you're seeing Republicans like you just mentioned. Pretty much who worst originally saying like senator Lindsey Lindsey Graham. That this will be a red line in 2017 if the president had gone on fire sessions back then now he's basically paving the way for the president's be able to do this now. But I think that the president when I was speaking to White House official about as yesterday he noted that sessions was on the premises here yesterday. Minutes after sending out that statement rebuking the president and the president didn't mention it in this meaning that they were having the president is quick to be able to saudis you know it's night be. Tweets and statements about him oh about attorney general sessions when he's not in the room with him but whenever they are for sitting face to face. I think that you see that the president's more than willing to give attorney general sessions these policy wins. For instance yesterday in this criminal justice prison reform meeting. The attorney general left here very much of Victor over Jared Kushner who have been for Brooke promoting this idea. That that they should partner this prison reform bill with the broader criminal justice reform bill the president agreed sided with jet attorney general sessions. Saying they should put that on hold until after the midterm so that's why I think really. You see it's a general sessions now more emboldened to push back against the president because he is really achieving all these policy wins in his favor. And as you pointed out yesterday Alex on Twitter what Jeff Sessions said in the statement. If that it has been kind of boilerplate policy put on the Department of Justice website we wouldn't even blink at it what did you have. If the fact is it was a major review to the president and his White House and everyone knew it was whether the president will acknowledge publicly today. We're not. One I want to move on to some news out of the foreign policy front because the secretary of state Mike Pompeo was all set to head back to North Korea trip number four. For the secretary of state three of those that secretary of state. And suddenly the president tweets that he doesn't want to go out he has been pulled back in and one of the reasons the president is giving as the doesn't feel like there's been. Sufficient progress toward denuclearization. Catherine we're not what I miss I thought. I thought leader looking at there was North Korea Rain Man president with the theoretically. This announcement just shows how obeyed the initial deal was in the first place and relive that no deliverables and came out and he treated in as a huge deal he treated. All about it but nothing and the and was really delivered of course in those tweets we him on the screen there meant he does now with saying you know my descendants warmest regards and respect to chairman campaigning looks forward to seeing him soon. Spend more to a lot of incidents clearly still sees that as a potential win for him but but this is a sense. And as is the White House has said anything on this Alice B on the president's series of tweets it seem like this is a coordinated thing. Put this out and get Pompeo off the plane that he's about to get on. And exactly. It will be our cameras did and actually catching secretary Pompeo outside the west wing. Shortly and before this tweet was sent out by the president. Of one of our reporters are monitoring the cameras noticed that the euros so it does seem that the president did telegraphed this to the secretary of state before tweeting about it. Which Hampshire good is welcome. News secretary. Pompeo but I mean yeah back to the president who. Right after that summit in in Singapore declared there is no longer a threat. A nuclear threat from North Korea I mean I think what really what the president measures as progress in this is is not seeing those missile tests not seeing. Any nuclear tests going on that is really what he's he's gauging. His success with North Korea on and also those return POW remains. And so right now I think the president is willing to say he doesn't wanna have to you have. Secretary Pompeo go over there come back and have that visual potentially. The north Koreans nothing they have US officials in the past you've got over trying to negotiate to actually take concrete steps on the nuclear station. And I want to turn to a political story that's gotten a little less attention this week because of and so much else going on a congressman Duncan Hunter who represents the San Diego area area. In the house indicted earlier this week along with his wife for a series of campaign finance irregularities have pretty serious violations that had. Intermingling of personal and campaign funds paying for lot of personal expenses. A he was on Fox News last night his first stop major interview responding to the allegations take a look. You also said yesterday that you year wife handled a lot of the family expenses at a campaign finances. So are you saying that it's more her fault than your full. Well actually went out when I went to our eyes by Iraq in 2000 three in the first sound like they were power wheel turning at Gemma my financial throughout my entire. Military career and that considered all the gotten accomplished over the undrawn five days a week come home for two. So what Asia and she was also that the campaign the campaign manager so what are whatever she did on that that'll be that'll be looked at two I'm sure. I'm sure he's right but that's going to be a tough and a darker the I don't wanna be at the next hunter annaly capital. And that's can be pretty pre opera but. You underscored their act on any other week this story it is a huge story this is a sitting member of congress. Who has been indicted for some pretty serious you know campaign finance violations and politically this is a district that it you know it's pretty rad. But it's one that this gives Democrats an opportunity to compete there they have a young 29 year old nominee. There who you know it is getting some buzz but. And it normal commute that's that's what. We're talking about a form another question here is these common saying and a pox has today's appear to be. Politically or legally known a man and. It's it's it's it's it's a pretty hard political sell to say you know just when my wife like. Legally it may be that strategy. And both facing the scrutiny that happen indicted in its I have roots are also by the that the response from Dublin hunter's been very trump the talking about the Democrats in the department of justice's as a political. And then dad he's when he says the US government will do anything yet he's part of the US government presidential its own Justice Department is another. Another arm of Jeff Sessions loss suppose. Finally guys I want it won a close that this Friday with the with the very sobering news from the McCain family. We know that he's been battling very aggressive form of brain cancer for the last year statement from the McCain family today that the treatments will stop. There's of course that recognition in this about. The fact that that McCain after this long career appears to. Appears to be facing his demise is that it's sad and again a sobering moment across Washington. I'm Gil stimulus a lot of UW reflecting on the McCain legacy with some depth and it. Yeah he's already received prayers and praise from both sides of the aisle in congress. I'm Sarah Palin and his former running multiple. The people coming out close friends of his tough flake. RD posting messages. Present Paris. Yeah and I mean I think it has really sparked again this conversation about his legacy in the Republican Party because. You know that the elephant in the room is that he is has been one of the biggest Republican critics of this president. And he's managed to maintain a pretty active voice on foreign policy and military manners and and Alice that we heard anything from the White House at all on the on the news about the defeat them like. I've reached that's a multiple officials and we have not received any type of response yet. Win McCain's diagnosis was announce last July. The president weeded. Maligning and I said our thoughts and prayers to senator McCain's and in the entire family we do not. Yet have a tweet right around this news breaking that's when he was leaving though. To go to Ohio for the night so perhaps he's wrapped up. But again that contentious relationship that's you have at a the president just this past week in West Virginia was the most recent time that he attacked McCain for that no vote. On health care that is stuck I think with the president. More than any other moment perhaps by any politician who has stood up to him since he's taken office. The president has brought that up nearly every single campaign rallies since that no vote without mentioning. John McCain's name. I know a lot of currently going to be remembering McCain's name and thinking about him and his and his family in the days to come. That does it for this edition of the briefing room here at ABC news live thanks Alex Allen Johnny Kerr Holbrook and Catherine folders I'm reclined we'll be back next Ivan next week. Another edition of the briefing.

