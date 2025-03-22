Democrats seizing on constituents’ anger at Republican town hall meetings

The Democratic National Committee is encouraging people to call for town halls from their elected representatives after some Republicans allegedly stopped holding public town halls.

March 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live