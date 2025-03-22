Fighting in Gaza continues as Muslims observe Ramadan

The brutal fighting in Gaza between Israel and Hamas continues as Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan.

March 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live