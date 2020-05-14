Transcript for Burr steps down from Senate panel temporarily amid federal investigation

Usually sentinel in mind. Oh. I don't know part of the investigation. I think all have envisioned when you planning to participate in greatness scares I have been since beginning. Here is injured and instead flick landed he thinks there's an. This is a distraction. Or a world community members and I think the security of the country's two important. Several and he turned your. Can be stranger than ever to investigate. They can we talk about. They're.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.