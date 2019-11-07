Transcript for Buttigieg addresses racial injustice, Gillibrand begins 'Trump Broken Promises Tour'

I checked into the 20/20 race major news from mayor Pete booted Jay denouncing his Doug list planned today it's a comprehensive methane. For the federal government to quote. Intentionally dismantle racist structures and it lifted support African Americans and heal deep racial divides this plan. Focuses on everything from education to the criminal justice system and this comes as vintage ages navigating tensions in his own city's south band. Where a black man Eric Logan was killed by a white officer on Father's Day so I wanna go to Avery harper in Pittsburgh. Spending today with another candidate senator Kirsten Gillibrand take a look. Kimberly senator Kirsten Gillibrand is about to inform on. We'll Monica's story fifth two days to restate storm. Aimed at calling attention to. What the campaign has called unfulfilled promises by the trumpeted. People up but undoubtedly it's also about calling attention to a campaign that has struggled to gain traction and she's announce now. That bus tour starts here in a rainy Pittsburgh. Then headstone. Youngstown Ohio. Science Cleveland later on today followed by a Friday swore throughout Michigan and the interesting thing about as of the press gets to ride along with. The senator so I will be on the bus with her along the way to give guys an inside look at everything that is happening. All right thank you Avery we appreciate that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.