Transcript for Buttigieg on being in the military under 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell'

You know is. Military officers serving under Don't Ask Don't Tell. And as an elected official in the state of Indiana when Mike Pence was governor. At a certain point when it came to professional setbacks. I to wonder whether just acknowledging. Who I was. Was going to be the ultimate career ending professional setback. I came back from the deployment realize that. He only gets a live one life and I was not interested. In. Not knowing what it was like to be in love any longer so I just came out. I had no idea what kind of professional setback it would be especially true is inconveniently. It was an election year. In my. Socially conservative community. What happened was when I trusted voters to judge me based on the job that I did for them. They decided it's trust me and reelected me width 80% of the vote. And what I learned was that trusts can be reciprocated. And that part of how you can win and deserve to win is to know what's worse Mort even when it. And I think that's what we need in the presidency. Right now. That's a no what we are about and this election is not about. Any of us up here. It is not about this president even though it's hard to talk of anything else some days stop the people who trust us with their lives. The kid wondering if were actually going to make their schools safe when they've learned active shooter drills postal before they've learned to read. The generation wondering whether we will actually get the job done on climate change and if we holds of that. But it doesn't matter what happens to each of us professionally. Together we will win be better for our country. Fans who just.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.