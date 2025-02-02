NTSB says some data shows plane, chopper collision occurred at just over 300 feet

On “This Week,” ABC News transportation correspondent Gio Benitez reports the latest on the deadly midair collision between a military Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines plane.

February 2, 2025

